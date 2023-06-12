FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,997 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

CLX traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $155.74. 981,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,603. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 268.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

