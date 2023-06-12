FFT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 762,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.