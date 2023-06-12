FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,213,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Copart by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,454 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.94. 1,931,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,671. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

