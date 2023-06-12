FFT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $106.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

