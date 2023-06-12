First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Lifted by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 6.9% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,941,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,766 shares during the period.

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,498. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

