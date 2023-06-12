First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.63. 439,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,184. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.