Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.62

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 991391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FLNC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.