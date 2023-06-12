Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Position Cut by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,031,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 997,825 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,037,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,915,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,026,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FMX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 513,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $108.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

