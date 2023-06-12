Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

F opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

