FUNToken (FUN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $41.35 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. FUNToken has a market cap of $41.35 million and $622,057.14 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

