GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Acquires $224,000.00 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,700.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.84. 3,567,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GameStop by 308.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 193,298 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in GameStop by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 287.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GME. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

