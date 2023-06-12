Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ GBLI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.51. 10,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $457.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $150.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.59%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

