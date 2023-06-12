Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Acquires $362,100.00 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 30,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,113,685 shares in the company, valued at $25,512,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

GWRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 83,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.