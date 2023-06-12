Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,889. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($10.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 95.25% and a negative net margin of 96.63%. The company had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Greenlane will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

