Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.99. 313,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

