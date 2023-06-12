Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,908 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,253 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

