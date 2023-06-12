Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.