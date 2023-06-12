Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises approximately 1.8% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP owned 0.06% of TELUS worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in TELUS by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850,903 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $45,382,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $38,447,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,812,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at $21,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Price Performance

TU traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $19.08. 1,107,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,517. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.44%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.