Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 2.1% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

NTR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.61. 1,560,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

