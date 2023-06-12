Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 3,075 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

