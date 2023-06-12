GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25.23 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and $572.17 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002316 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002981 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

