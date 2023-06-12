HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,510 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,315 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $101,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.94. 2,022,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,790. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.46%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.