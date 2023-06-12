Head to Head Comparison: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) versus Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -21.24% -40.04% -20.34% Microchip Technology 26.52% 51.12% 19.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for iSun and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 Microchip Technology 0 6 11 1 2.72

Insider and Institutional Ownership

iSun presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 825.93%. Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $90.11, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

9.6% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSun and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $76.45 million 0.10 -$53.78 million ($1.15) -0.47 Microchip Technology $8.44 billion 5.30 $2.24 billion $4.01 20.46

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats iSun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSUN, Inc. engages in the provision of design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers. The firm is also involved in providing electrical contracting, and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, VT.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one-time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989, and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

