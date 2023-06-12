Hedera Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.77 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $23.77 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00044608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00032555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,938.85261 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04496605 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $34,406,092.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

