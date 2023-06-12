Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $345.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.25. 1,310,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

