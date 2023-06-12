Immutable X Self Reported Market Cap Hits $340.79 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Immutable X has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $340.79 million and $16.31 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

