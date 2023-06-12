Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Cathal G. Phelan Sells 1,811 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $197,362.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,963.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Impinj Stock Up 1.9 %

PI traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.04. 642,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,944. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -160.10 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $144.90.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of research firms have commented on PI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 2,886.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after acquiring an additional 562,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 297,369 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 164,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.