Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Chairman Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) Chairman John Radziwill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,617.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SNEX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.47. 53,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,616. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.24 and a 52-week high of $106.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1,957.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 216,574 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 27,284.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 110.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 122,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 551.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

