Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $3,166,627.35 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $196.60 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

