Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 57303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark lifted their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.85.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.