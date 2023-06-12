Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $52.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,415.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,934. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,576.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,492.93. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,697.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

