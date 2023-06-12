Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.71. The company had a trading volume of 707,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,086. The company has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $274.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.