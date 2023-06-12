Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $484,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,727.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,727.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,264. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,276,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,963. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $124.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.