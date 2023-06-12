Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $140.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,303. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.