Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $4.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.25. 1,166,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,182. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

