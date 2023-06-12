Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.92. 34,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,662. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.