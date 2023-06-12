International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 87578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 48.27 and a quick ratio of 54.82.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

