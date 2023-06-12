International Parkside Products (CVE:IPD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 80000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$412,750.00, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

International Parkside Products Inc engages in producing and marketing of optical, screen cleaning, and eyeglass cleaning products. Its optical lens cleaning devices include LensPen, PEEPS, DigiKlear, Mini-Pro, Mini-Pro II, MicroPro, Smartphone camera cleaner, Laptop Pro, ScreenKlean, FilterKlear, DSLR Pro Kit, SensorKlear, SensorKlear Loupe Kit, SmartKlear, HunterPro Kits, Outdoor Pro Kits, FogKlear, Photo Pro Kits, Hurricane blower, and Microfiber cloth.

