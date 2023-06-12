Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the May 15th total of 551,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSCS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,716. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

