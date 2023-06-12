Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147,726 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,057. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

