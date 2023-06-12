Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Position Reduced by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF makes up about 4.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned 2.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 190.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RZV stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.87. 5,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,376. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19. The company has a market capitalization of $292.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

