IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Raised by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after acquiring an additional 118,951 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.90. 1,002,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,335. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

