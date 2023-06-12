IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 754.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after acquiring an additional 118,951 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $5.31 on Monday, hitting $211.90. 1,002,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,335. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.