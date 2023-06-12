iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI remained flat at $45.49 during trading on Monday. 2,712,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,640. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

