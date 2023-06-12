iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Decreased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,321 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 2,342,388 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,520,000 after buying an additional 1,770,890 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,925,000 after buying an additional 1,436,867 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,180,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,814,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,869,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

