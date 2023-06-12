iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.56

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.56 and last traded at $95.16, with a volume of 473019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

