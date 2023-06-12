iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.04

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.04 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 1185737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

