iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.13

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 179071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
