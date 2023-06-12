iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 5.6% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $43,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12,080.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,346,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,498,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,190 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,047,000 after purchasing an additional 852,634 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 512,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,814,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.04. 327,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,696. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

