Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.11

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 11417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Jaguar Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$153.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.69.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of C$49.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.2915601 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.